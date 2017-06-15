Historic Philadelphia Neighborhoods Named ‘National Treasure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of Philadelphia were named a “National Treasure” by a historic preservation group on Thursday.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation bestowed the honor on the city’s historic neighborhoods.

“From the cobblestone charm of Old City to the industrial heritage of Kensington, from the legacy of freedom in Germantown to the arts scene of Manayunk, Philadelphia provides residents, businesses, and visitors with a tapestry of unique and varied neighborhoods–each with its own identity, history, and preservation opportunities,” Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the historic preservation, said in a statement. “We are delighted Philadelphia is benefiting from a welcome resurgence, and its historic character is undoubtedly helping drive this trend, but we must ensure that what makes Philly’s neighborhoods so appealing remains intact, to benefit today’s residents and to fuel tomorrow’s growth.”

The city is experiencing a population boom for the first time in decades, thanks to its open-air markets, centuries-old red brick rowhomes and cobbled alleyways.

Some of the historically-rich areas are threatened by demolition pressure or new construction, as other areas struggle with vacant buildings and declining population.

“Philadelphia has thousands of historic resources worthy of protection,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “The challenge facing us is how do we balance the need for the preservation while also encouraging the growth and development we need to combat our 26 percent poverty rate. The support of the National Trust will help us to meet that challenge.”

“We are grateful and excited for the Kenney administration’s steps toward exploring the power of historic preservation as an economic development strategy,” said Paul Steinke, executive director of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “Time and time again, both here and in cities across the United States, preservation has been proven to promote job creation and economic opportunity while retaining what makes a place unique and worth saving.”