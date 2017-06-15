Tight-Knit Pennsbury High School Baseball Making History

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsbury High School baseball is getting ready to play for the Pennsylvania state title for the first time in school history when they face Dallastown Friday.

Head Coach Joe Pesci says the team is rolling at the right time.

“You look at what we’ve done, it’s not an accident,” Coach Pesci told his team.

Soccer Tournament Aims To Help Kids Battling Cancer

“We’ve never even gotten to a state title, let alone won one, so I think the guys are ready to make that happen,” the coach says.

Returning all but two players from last season’s team, the Falcons came into the season with high expectations but were up and down until May, when they turned it up, rattling off 12 straight wins, including a 12-o win over Liberty in the semifinals.

“They really are a team,” Coach Pesci says. “When one guy doesn’t get the job done, the next guy steps up and does it. They’re always for each other no matter who it is and everybody’s in every single game and it’s been really exciting for them to be a part of something special.”

Local HS Golf Team Beating The Odds In Life

Led by 13 seniors, it’s a tight-knit group that’s been together for years.

“It’s been really special,” Ryan McCarty, one of the team’s seniors, says. “We live really close to each other too; we get to hang out a lot; go out to dinner a lot with these guys. Even since middle school, we’ve been sharing friendships with these guys, little league too.”

Billy Bethel, another senior, says, “It’s something special. No one in Pennsbury history has made it this far and competed for a state title. It would be huge for us as a program, and us individually to compete for a state title and win it.”

Millville High School’s Buddy Kennedy Drafted By Arizona Diamondbacks

The entire community is behind the Falcons and hoping for history.

“There’s a ton of support on Facebook, Twitter, people stopping you at the store, parents taking their kids out of school early to come to our games–it’s been great,” Coach Pesci says. “I went to Pennsbury and I’ve lived in the community for 35 years.

“It really is a family right now, with the school rallying around us and the community rallying around us. That’s a lot of people behind us, hoping we can make this happen.”