PA Attorney General Sues Trump Administration Over Energy Efficiency Standards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use rules that would save consumers and businesses billions, and curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The five standards cover devices from walk-in coolers and freezers to pool pumps.
The energy use rules went through several steps before their approval and were subject to a 45-day waiting period, but they’re not legally enforceable until they’re published.
Shapiro joined 10 other state attorneys general, the City of New York, consumer and environmental groups, in filing suit this week in California federal district court in an effort compel the Energy Department to finalize the process.
In a press release, Shapiro argues that Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and that he’s taking legal action to protect that.
Whether the failure to finalize the rules is an intentional action by the department overseen by Rick Perry, or an oversight, isn’t clear, but Shapiro says not doing so is a clear violation of federal environmental and administrative law.