Officers Pay For Elderly Woman’s Groceries After Thieves Steal Her Wallet

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS) — An elderly woman became a victim of theft when two thieves stole her wallet while she wasn’t looking.

Officers responded to investigate – but – they also did their best to make things right.

This all happened in Boynton Beach, Florida, just south of Palm Beach.

Ninety-one-year-old Marie Morgan was shopping for groceries when the thieves made their move.

After the theft, she didn’t have enough money to buy her groceries. So the officers decided to buy them for her.

“You can talk to Marie for five minutes and be instantly touched by her,” said one of the officers.

Bodycam video shows the hug they shared after she learned of their kind gesture.

“I think she needed the hug, and I think I maybe needed it too,” said Boynton Beach Police Officer Janelle Jumelles. “It was very sweet.”

Later the officers showed up at her house with a $60 gift certificate to buy more groceries.

“They went out of their way to be extra helpful,” said Morgan.

At first, she said she didn’t want to take it because the officers work so hard, but they insisted.