Northeast Philly Favorite Closes Shop After More Than 50 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An iconic Northeast Philadelphia deli/restaurant is closing its doors for good Wednesday.
Eddie and Alan Mutchnick have watched kids grow up and young newlyweds grow old while serving their signature meals, sandwiches and lunch meat at jacks Deli, which opened on Bustleton Avenue in 1966.
Eddie fondly remembers the salad days.
“We used to be open til 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “We used to sell waffles and ice cream after the movies. Lines out the door constantly, it was a never-ending situation and it was a beautiful situation.”
But changing times and demographics have worn the place down and so, after 51 years in business, the Mutchnicks are throwing in the towel.
Eddie says he will soldier on, running a catering operation out of the Buck Hotel in Feasterville.
His brother Alan says he’s goin’ fishing, so to speak.
“For 50 some odd years I have given up my life,” he said. “Sad to say.”
As for loyal customers.
“Very sad,” one woman said. “Everyone’s trying to figure out where we’re going to go but there’s no place comparable to Jack’s.”