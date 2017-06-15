News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 15

June 15, 2017 8:57 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Bachelor in Paradise, Beyonce, Congressional Baseball, Congressional Baseball Game, Conor McGregor, Facebook, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Gene Simmons, Katy Perry, President Donald Trump, Rep. Paul Ryan, Rep. Steve Scalise, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Cory Booker, Shark Tank, Special Counsel, Toast of the Week, Washington Post

Chris talks about the aftermath of the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia that left Rep. Steve Scalise hospitalized, the Washington Post report of the Special Counsel investigating President Donald Trump, and the dangerous rhetoric of the left in the United States. Chris talks with Senator Chris Coons about yesterday’s shooting, the American Healthcare Act, and political rhetoric in Washington D.C.

6:00 Yesterday, Rep. Steve Scalise was among 5 people shot at a Congressional Baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

6:20 Sen. Sanders condemns the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise and four others in light of the news the alleged shooter was a Sen. Sanders campaign volunteer.

6:35 What’s Trending: Beyonce, Bachelor in Paradise, Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Gene Simmons.

7:01 The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump is now being investigated for obstruction of justice by the Special Counsel.

7:24 Chris talks with Senator Chris Coons about yesterday’s shooting, the American Healthcare Act, and political rhetoric in Washington D.C.

7:35 Chris discusses his interview with Sen. Chris Coons with callers.

8:00 Chris does the Toast of the Week. 

8:22 Chris talks about the dangerous rhetoric of the left when discussing the healthcare bill.

8:35 What’s Trending: Shark Tank, Katy Perry, Facebook.

 

