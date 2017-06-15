Police: Man Abandons 5-Year-Old Son In Car Trying To Flee Officers

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man is accused of leaving behind his 5-year-old son in the car to flee police.
New Castle County Police say detectives attempted to stop 28-year-old Malik Brown after they received information that he was allegedly selling drugs in the Wellington Woods community.
Police say when they tried to stop Brown, he sped off in his red sedan. When detectives found his vehicle moments later, they say Brown fled on foot and left his young son behind in the car.
Detectives say Brown tossed 169 heroin capsules while he was trying to get away. Brown was located at his residence on the unit block of Laxford Drive where detectives allegedly found 221 heroin capsules and over $2,900 in suspected drug money.
Brown was charged with resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and several drug offenses.
Brown is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $25,000 bond.