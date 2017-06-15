BREAKING: Jury In Bill Cosby Trial Says They Are Deadlocked, Judge Tells Them To Keep Working

City, Conrail Strike Deal To Clean Up Kensington, Fairhill Tracks

June 15, 2017 12:49 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Kensington, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city and Conrail have struck a deal to clean up the Kensington rail property that has become a haven for heroin addicts.

Mayor Kenney announced the deal to clean up the half-mile stretch of tracks through Kensington and Fairhill that has for decades attracted heroin users from around the region.

“We’re not having a celebration today,” said Kenney. “We’re beginning a process to make a community whole.”

Under the deal, Conrail will remove the piles of needles, clear brush and remove trash. The city will build additional barriers to limit access to the property and deter dumping. Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez acknowledges that for residents, conditions will get worse before they get better.

“As we clean up, we know that we’re going to bring this element to the surface,” said Quinones-Sanchez.

And Congressman Bob Brady took a shot at TV doctor Mehmet Oz, who toured the site in April.

“Who the hell is he to come in our city and tell us what we need to do, that fake doctor? I’m going to hear some hits on TV but I don’t care about it. Comes in and tries to tell us what we need to do, then he gets in his car and goes out again. But guess what? We were doing it before he even came in,” said Brady.

The deal calls for the cleanup to start by the end of July.

