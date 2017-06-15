Josh Hart Doesn’t Care About Other People’s Expectations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Villanova Wildcat Josh Hart worked out for the 76ers on Thursday.

Hart, a 22-year-old 6’5″, 205-pound wing player, struggled during his workout admitting he “didn’t shoot it well” and today was a bit of a “growing pain.”

Hart is currently projected to go in the early to mid-second round of Thursday’s (June 22nd) NBA Draft, but says he doesn’t care about expectations.

“I don’t think anyone really know who I was coming out of high school, so I think I exceeded expectations on that point,” Hart said via Liberty Ballers. “I don’t really give a damn, honestly. That has nothing to do with me. At the end of the day it’s about myself. I gotta look myself in the mirror, and know I did everything I could. If that’s where I got my drive from then I’m not going to be successful.”

The Sixers have four second-round picks in this year’s draft (No.’s 36, 39, 46, and 50).