Police: Suspect Set Home On Fire With 7 People Inside

June 15, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: John Copes, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say set fire to a home Tuesday morning.

Three adults and four children had to be rescued after the wooden deck of their home on the 1700 block of Brill Street went up in flames.

Police say prior threats have been made to the victim from 35-year-old John Copes of the 4800 block of Darrah Street.

Copes is a former “significant other” of the victim, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a gas can was recovered at the scene.

Police are searching for Copes.

