Jason Peters: ‘Good’ Chance At Winning Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who’s going to argue with Jason Peters?

Fresh off of his new contract extension keeping him in Philadelphia through the 2019 season, the nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle sounded optimistic about the Eagles’ future.

“I think it’s good,” Peters told reporters when asked about his chances of winning a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

“We got a good team this year. Good quarterbacks, good skill positions, good line, good defense. We got a good chance. We just have to put it in place Week 1.”

ESPN’s Mike Clay projects the Eagles to win the NFC East and earn themselves the fourth seed in the NFC Playoffs.

Updated 2017 NFL standings/playoff seed and 2018 Draft Order projections: pic.twitter.com/Or1pY9CO1t — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 14, 2017

And here are my updated unit rankings for each NFL team: pic.twitter.com/kEmrSzAokK — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 14, 2017

Peters, 35, had another successful season in 2016 starting all 16 games, reaching his ninth Pro Bowl. Head coach Doug Pederson said the possibility of Peters moving to guard at some point is there.

Doug Pederson congratulates Jason Peters on his extension, says "guard could be a possibility down the road." #Eagles (h/t @BleedingGreen) pic.twitter.com/RWgQLZLp9W — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) June 14, 2017

Peters, on the other hand, isn’t so sure.

“I’m not sure,” Peters said when asked about playing guard down the line. “I don’t worry about that. I’m the left tackle right now and that’s what I’ma do.”