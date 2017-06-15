NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Finds Goat Roaming Northeast Philly

June 15, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Cindy Weber, Goat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cindy Weber is accustomed to seeing stray four-legged beasts roam her Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood, but Thursday afternoon was different.

“I was just coming home with my kids from the orthodontist when I saw the goat sitting on the neighbor’s (walkway),” Weber said, describing how she pulled up at her residence on Pine Road at 1:45 p.m.

Unsure what to do, Weber called various local animal organizations to get a handle on the situation, but she got recordings and nothing more.

Flipping through her mental Rolodex of contacts, Weber decided to call her dad.

“I always laugh because I’m the one with the stray dogs, so I called papa to see what he would do,” she said. “This stuff always seem to happen to me. I was just not expecting to see a goat. I just think it’s crazy.”

Before Weber or any of the onlookers could find a way to get to the goat, she said it went into the woods off of Darlington Road.

 

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    June 15, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Some kebab is looking for his girlfriend.

    Reply | Report comment |

