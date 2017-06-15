Firefly 2017: Five From Philly To See With Chill Moody

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — And we’re off. Today begins the 2017 edition of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE.

The lights seem brighter than ever before for Firefly. Heavy on headliners, the fifth edition boasts performances from Twenty One Pilots, The Weeknd, Muse, Chance The Rapper, and Bob Dylan. That’s a genre giant for any fan.

As the font gets smaller on the event poster, Philadelphia gets louder and well represented.

Montgomery County’s ROZES made waves when she sang and penned The Chainsmokers produced “Roses” that has racked up half a gazillion listens over the past two years. Since then she’s proved to be a pop power. She plays the Backyard stage on Sunday.

Cheltenham’s Lil Dicky went from an advertising agency to a YouTube star to a ferocious cost-effective rapper rubbing elbows and trading bars with Fetty Wap and Snoop. He plays the Lawn stage Friday night.

After kicking around in a couple alt-rock favorites, Philly born Mondo Cozmo has taken on a new name and a new vibe that hit big last year with his song “Shine”. This punk finally found the formula and plays Sunday on the Lawn stage.

Cold Roses have gone from playing South Street festivals to Firefly in a few short years. The rollicking rock band is readying their debut album, and have an early slot Saturday.

And, It’s not a Philly party until DJ Jazzy Jeff comes through. An afternoon set on Saturday in the Pavilion seems custom-built for a “Summertime” dance duel.

All that, not to mention The Lawsuits, Vita And The Woolf, Hardwork Movement, and Chill Moody – who joined us this week to preview his performance and the Philadelphia influence on Firefly Music Festival.

Check out that interview above, and enjoy Firefly Music Festival June 15 through June 18t in Dover, DE.