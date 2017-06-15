Local Congressmen ‘Stand United In Love Of Country’ After Va. Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A pair of area Congressmen, from both sides of the aisle, plan to show unity after the shooting in Virginia.
Dwight Evans, a Democrat from Philadelphia, and Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Bucks County; Thursday night they are side-by-side in the stands at the Congressional Baseball Game.
The congressmen released a joint statement saying “regardless of party affiliation or political ideology, we stand united in love of country and commitment to service.”
They’re urging other members of Congress to do what they’re doing. They are also urging President Trump to attend.
Congressman Mike Doyle from Pittsburgh, the manager of the Democratic baseball team, says now, members of both parties can really set the tone.
“We can change the mood of this country so that people don’t get filled up with this kind of hatred,” he said.
Evans and Fitzpatrick echo those thoughts saying they hope the spirit of bipartisanship continues once the game is over.