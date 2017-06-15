City Council Passes New Budget

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council passed a $4.4 billion budget for next year. It contains no new taxes, but funds some new programs.
Unlike last year, when the controversial soda tax held up the budget until the last minute, this one passed with little fanfare, a week early.
Council mostly approved the blueprint laid out by Mayor Jim Kenney in March, with additional funding for homeless services, child welfare, the fire department, and incentives to hire returned offenders while continuing to lower the wage tax.
Council added increased funding for its energy efficiency program, Community College, Animal Control services, and the defender association so its attorneys can receive pay parity with prosecutors.
The shadow of federal and state budget cuts still looms but the city spending plan assumes level funding from Washington and Harrisburg for the next fiscal year.