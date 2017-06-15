BREAKING: Jury In Bill Cosby Trial Says They Are Deadlocked, Judge Tells Them To Keep Working

City Council Passes New Budget

June 15, 2017 3:38 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council passed a $4.4 billion budget for next year. It contains no new taxes, but funds some new programs.

Unlike last year, when the controversial soda tax held up the budget until the last minute, this one passed with little fanfare, a week early.

Council mostly approved the blueprint laid out by Mayor Jim Kenney in March, with additional funding for homeless services, child welfare, the fire department, and incentives to hire returned offenders while continuing to lower the wage tax.

Council added increased funding for its energy efficiency program, Community College, Animal Control services, and the defender association so its attorneys can receive pay parity with prosecutors.

The shadow of federal and state budget cuts still looms but the city spending plan assumes level funding from Washington and Harrisburg for the next fiscal year.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch