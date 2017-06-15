Blimp Catches Fire, Crashes Near US Open Site

ERIN, Wis. (CBS/AP) — An advertising blimp crashes near the site of the U.S. Open.
The U.S. Golf Association says the pilot is being treated for unknown injuries after the blimp caught fire and went down about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course on Thursday.
The pilot was able to parachute out.
Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp, says only the pilot was on board the craft.
He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.
Maynard says he is “not 100 percent” on the condition of the pilot.