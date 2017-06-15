BREAKING: Jury In Bill Cosby Trial Says They Are Deadlocked, Judge Tells Them To Keep Working

Blimp Catches Fire, Crashes Near US Open Site

June 15, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Blimp, U.S. Open

ERIN, Wis. (CBS/AP) — An advertising blimp crashes near the site of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Golf Association says the pilot is being treated for unknown injuries after the blimp caught fire and went down about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course on Thursday.

The pilot was able to parachute out.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp, says only the pilot was on board the craft.

He says the company’s operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is “not 100 percent” on the condition of the pilot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch