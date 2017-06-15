35-Pound Cat Named Symba Searching For A Loving Home

June 15, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: adoption, pets

WASHINGTON (CBS)—A 35-pound cat is searching for a loving home in our nation’s capital.

The 6-year-old cat named Symba is currently under the care of the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“Symba is bigger than a lion cub and we know he’d be much more comfortable if he slimmed down a bit. If you’re up for the challenge, he’d love to go home with you and continue his weight loss journey,” said the organization in a Facebook.

HRA says Symba is sweet, mellow, and waiting for a new home where he can thrive.

The big kitty already started working on his summer figure by participating in The Biggest Loser: Cat Edition.

To learn about you can adopt him, CLICK HERE.

symba2 35 Pound Cat Named Symba Searching For A Loving Home

Credit: Humane Rescue Alliance.

