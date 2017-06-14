Stripes and Stars Festival Kicks Off To Celebrate Flag Day, Army Birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A lot is going on in the historic district to celebrate Flag Day and the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Army, Wednesday.

Flag raising ceremonies at the Betsy Ross House and the Constitution Center kick off the red, white and blue colored celebration, featuring a parade, skydivers and much more.

Patricia Coyne, with the Philadelphia Flag Day Association, says the Stripes and Stars Festival is a great way to honor the symbol of our nation.

“Something perhaps many of us take for granted. We see it, not only flying from post offices but sometimes on T-shirts and bags and we want to remind people how important it is, the sacrifices made,” said Coyne.

And much of that sacrifice, she says, is from those who fought for the country. And so, the event also celebrates the Army’s birthday as well.

There’s also a naturalization ceremony, which Coyne says is fitting.

“The flag is our common bond. Use it to create new relationships,” said Coyne.

For more information on the Stripes and Stars Festival, click here.