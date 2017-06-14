Iconic Rocky Statue Reopens Outside Art Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Yo, Adrian! My statue is back open!”
The iconic Rocky statue reopened Wednesday outside the Philadelphia Art Museum.
The area around the statue has been closed off since the end of May for improvements.
“Rocky is back in business! The statue at @philamuseum reopened today,” the city’s Parks and Recreation Department tweeted.
In those two weeks, visitors were not able to snap a photo with the famed sculpture.
The Art Museum’s steps were made famous when Rocky ran up them in the first movie.
