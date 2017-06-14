Iconic Rocky Statue Reopens Outside Art Museum

June 14, 2017 6:06 PM
Filed Under: Rocky statue, Sylvester Stallone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Yo, Adrian! My statue is back open!”

The iconic Rocky statue reopened Wednesday outside the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Rocky Statue Will Be Down & Out For 2 Weeks

The area around the statue has been closed off since the end of May for improvements.

“Rocky is back in business! The statue at @philamuseum reopened today,” the city’s Parks and Recreation Department tweeted.

In those two weeks, visitors were not able to snap a photo with the famed sculpture.

Tourists Sacked From Running Famous ‘Rocky’ Steps Due To NFL Draft

The Art Museum’s steps were made famous when Rocky ran up them in the first movie.

Sylvester Stallone attended Lincoln High School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch