Philly Soccer Show: Union Begin US Open Cup Play Against Harrisburg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is U.S. Open Cup time as the Philadelphia Union start play against a very familiar foe, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show gets you ready for it. KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are join this week by Matt DeGeorge from the Delco Times. The team takes on Harrisburg City Islanders at Talen Energy Field tonight. The Union have had some success in the Open Cup, reaching the finals twice under coach Jim Curtin. We talk about what the lineup might look like again and if coach Curtin will use this chance to some guys playing time. We also talk about the state of the cup competition and what could be done to improve one of the oldest soccer tournaments in North America.

We also talk about the U.S. National Team as they continue World Cup qualification. The U.S. picked a 2-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago with Hershey-native Christian Pulisic picking up both goals. It saw and hard fought 1-1 draw against Mexico at the legendary Azteca Stadium which featured an amazing goal from Michael Bradley.

