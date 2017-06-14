New Burlington County Prosecutor Is Formally Sworn In

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ. (CBS) — Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina was formally sworn into office during ceremonies in Mount Laurel, with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in attendance.
Coffina, a native of Marlton, started his new job 10 weeks ago. After taking the oath of office from County Administrative Judge Ronald Bookbinder, Coffina answered one basic question. Why would he want the job?
“The reason I want this job is not just that I can make a positive contribution to my community every day, but also that I am inspired everyday to try to make a positive contribution,” Coffina told attendees at Rowan College at Burlington County.
READ: Burlington County Elementary School Rewarded With New Playground For Recycling Efforts
His priorities? To address violent crime and the increasing scourge of opioid abuse. He also sees retention of staff as important going forward.
Coffina served Christie as Deputy Chief Counsel, and the Governor noted how Coffina provided not only good advice, but the right advice.
“What the best thing to do politically may or may not win in Scott’s mind,” Christie said. “But what always won was what was the right thing to do under the law.”
Coffina also plans to adopt a process now in place in Ocean County to allow drug addicts to voluntarily turn themselves in for treatment, as opposed to incarceration.