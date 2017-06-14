McDonald’s Teams With Snapchat To Find Potential Hires

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — McDonald’s wants young job applicants to express their eagerness for employment by using a social network.

The fast-food giant has teamed up with Snapchat to hire 250,000 workers across the US this summer.

Bucks County McDonald’s owner/operator Donna Pilla-Abbonizio says the company is committed to being America’s best first job.

“We are looking for people who are looking to work flexible hours, we want people who are friendly, who are energetic,” she said. “We are just looking for people who can take care of our guests.”

READ: Binge-Watching Could Be Bad For Your Health

A “Snaplication” is a Snapchat lens that gives users the ability to apply for a job by sending a 10 second snap. McDonald’s then reviews the video and sends the person a link to the company’s career page, where they can fill out an application form.

“We want to go where our customers are, so people looking for jobs are on Snapchat so that’s where we go,” Pilla-Abbonizio said. “Some of our restaurants are starting UberEats because people want their food delivered to them. We are doing our best to go where the customers are.”

The company also has plans to use Hulu and Spotify to reach out to potential millennial hires.

Most of McDonald’s hires are between the ages of 16 and 24 and half of Snapchat’s users just happen to fall in the same age range.