Pennsylvania Man Drowns After Lawn Mower Slides Into Pond

June 14, 2017 7:24 PM

HERMITAGE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.

Police say video surveillance captured John Walochik, of Grove City, riding a zero-turn lawn mower at an American Legion post in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

The mower slid into a 20-foot deep (6 meters) retention pond around 8:30 a.m. and became submerged. Police say only the 65-year-old’s limbs were visible from the pond’s surface.

An American Legion employee called police after noticing the body around 11:45 a.m.

Walochik’s death has been ruled accidental.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

 

