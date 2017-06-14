Pregnant Woman Shot During Home Invasion In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant woman is recovering after she was shot during a terrifying home invasion in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.
It happened in the 3000 block of North Front Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say the woman and her boyfriend were woken up by two to three men who had forced their way into their home.
The woman confronted one of the men — and that is when police say she was shot in the thigh.
“The female exited the bedroom first to see what was going on, and as soon as she opened her door, she was confronted by two, at least two, other males and they actually struggled over the bedroom door,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.
The woman is in stable condition.
Two other children, ages 3 and 6, were also inside at the time, they were not injured.
Her boyfriend was also uninjured — he was taken to East Detectives for questioning.