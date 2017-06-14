Over 30,000 Pounds Of Poultry, Beef Recalled Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Tens of thousands of pounds of poultry and beef are being recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
Golden Platter Foods Inc., of Newark, New Jersey, is recalling 31,662 pounds of poultry and beef products because they contain milk, which is an allergen that was not declared on the products’ labels.
Golden Platter Foods says in a statement that the ready-to-eat turkey, chicken, veal and beef items were produced on various dates between March 16 and June 7.
The products subject to the recall include:
— 24-pound bulk cases containing 3-pound plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN TENDERS,” with case code 04952.*
— 24-pound bulk cases containing 3-pound plastic liner retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked Chicken Patties,” with case code 04951.*
— 10-pound bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked CHICKEN PATTIES Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21017.
— 24-pound bulk cases containing 3-pound retail bags of “Western Beef Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS,” with case code 04950.*
— 20-pound bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked BEEF MEAT BALLS,” with case code 12012.
— 10-pound bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked CHICKEN NUGGETS Breaded Nugget Shaped Patties,” with case code 21020H.
— 10-pound bulk cases of “Golden Platter Fully Cooked Breakfast Style Turkey Patties,” with case code 18610.
— 10-pound bulk cases of “Golden Platter HALAL Fully Cooked Breaded BEEF PATTIES,” with case code 11001.
The items were shipped to locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New York.
There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions or illnesses due to the mislabeled products.