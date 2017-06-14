Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark Iconic Rock Hand Gesture

June 14, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—KISS frontman Gene Simmons has reportedly filed an application to patent a well-known rock hand gesture similar to the “sign of the horns”, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The mark consists of a hand gesture with the index and small fingers extended upward and the thumb extended perpendicular,” the filing states on the U.S. Patent and Trademark website.

Here’s the drawing that’s included in the application:

webcontent Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark Iconic Rock Hand Gesture

Photo/U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK

According to Simmons, this hand gesture was first used in commerce Nov. 14, 1974. That appears to correspond with Kiss’ Hotter Than Hell tour.

Simmons’ hand gesture is quite similar to that of the “sign of the horns”, which has been associated with everything from Buddhism, “rock on”, to sports and even Satanic worship.  It’s also the American Sign Language gesture for “I love you.”

gettyimages 56534889 Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark Iconic Rock Hand Gesture

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

gettyimages 460993567 Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark Iconic Rock Hand Gesture

(Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

gettyimages 53332244 Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark Iconic Rock Hand Gesture

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

507614422 Gene Simmons Is Trying To Trademark Iconic Rock Hand Gesture

MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) HGTV celebrity designer Genevieve Gorder and customer sign language ‘I Love You’ during Cost Plus World Market Store Grand Opening on January 30, 2016 in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market)

According to the filing, Simmons claims to be the owner of the gesture and it’s to be used for “entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist” and “personal appearances by a musical artist.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark office is examining Simmons’ claim and will assign it to an examining attorney approximately 3 months.

