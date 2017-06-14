BREAKING: Congressman, 4 Others Shot At Va. Baseball Field | Watch CBSN Coverage

Eagles Sign Jason Peters To One-Year Extension

June 14, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Peters got what he wanted.

Peters, 35, said on Tuesday that he wanted more guaranteed money so he can “retire an Eagle.” One day later, the Eagles have announced a one-year extension for Peters that will keep him in Philly through the 2019 season.

Peters was set to make $10.45 million in 2017 and $10 million in 2018, but nearly none of that money is guaranteed. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peters is now under contract for the next three seasons for $32.5 million, including $15.5 million guaranteed.

Howie Roseman released a statement saying, “Jason is a future Hall Of Famer.”

Peters had another successful season in 2016 starting all 16 gamesreaching his ninth Pro Bowl.

