Eagles Sign Jason Peters To One-Year Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Peters got what he wanted.

Peters, 35, said on Tuesday that he wanted more guaranteed money so he can “retire an Eagle.” One day later, the Eagles have announced a one-year extension for Peters that will keep him in Philly through the 2019 season.

#Eagles have signed T Jason Peters to a one-year extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2019 season. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BMetLc8yhS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 14, 2017

Peters was set to make $10.45 million in 2017 and $10 million in 2018, but nearly none of that money is guaranteed. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peters is now under contract for the next three seasons for $32.5 million, including $15.5 million guaranteed.

Eagles now have three years with OT Jason Peters for $32.5 million, including $15.5 million gtd, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2017

Howie Roseman released a statement saying, “Jason is a future Hall Of Famer.”

Peters had another successful season in 2016 starting all 16 games, reaching his ninth Pro Bowl.