Several Hospitalized Following Head-On Collision Between Senior Center Bus, Vehicle

CHRISTIANA, Del. (CBS) — A head-on collision between a senior center bus and another vehicle has left several people hospitalized in New Castle County.
New Castle County Police say the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Songsmith Drive and Cymbal Court in Christiana.
The bus from C&D Senior Center/Rose Hill Community Center was carrying four passengers in their 70s and one in their 90s. All were transported to an area hospital, along with the driver, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai sedan suffered serious head injuries and is in critical condition at an area hospital.
Police are investigating the accident.