Police Received Multiple Reports Of Bear Sightings In Buckingham Township

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Buckingham Township are warning residents that a bear is in the area.
Police say they have received multiple reports of bear sightings on Wednesday.
Bear Sighting Reported In Doylestown
“There is apparently an adult female bear with her cub in the area, moving to the south,” police said in a statement. “The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.”
Police are telling residents to stay away from the bear and cub and to secure their outdoor items, such as bird feeders, trash cans and grills.