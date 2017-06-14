Report: Congressman Scalise Among 4 People Shot At Baseball Field In Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBS/CNN) — Police in Alexandria, Virginia are on the scene of what they’re calling a multiple shooting that involves members of Congress.
Authorities say shots were fired at a public park where some congressman were practicing for a charity baseball game.
CBS News reports at least four people were shot, including a congressman Rep. Steve Scalise.
Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN, Scalise was on deck at a practice for the congressional baseball team when the shooting occurred. Scalise appears to have been shot in the hip and it appears two Capitol Hill police agents were shot.
Police say the suspect is in custody.
