76ers Exercise 2017-18 Option On Robert Covington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have exercised the 2017-18 club option on Robert Covington, the team announced on Wednesday.
Covington, 26, was signed by the 76ers in 2014 and is entering the final year of his contract.
RoCo is set to make $1.577 million in 2017-18. $53,500 reportedly will become guaranteed on August 9th, the rest on January 10th.
The team’s decision to exercise Covington’s option is simply to prevent him from becoming a free-agent. The Sixers could still extend or renegotiate his contract.
Covington averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game last season while making 137 of 412 three’s (33.3-percent).