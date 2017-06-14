NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

2017 Guide To Philadelphia’s Center City Sips

June 14, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Center City Sips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City Sips is back at it again with just the thing to help you vibe out this summer in the City of Brotherly Love.

THE BASICS

What: All summer long, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Center City Sips present a happy hour special that runs throughout the summer months. Participating bars and restaurants are offering $5 cocktails, $4 wine, $3 beer and half-priced appetizers.

When: This year’s Sips start on Wednesday, June 1st and runs through September 28th. Make a prompt exit from work on Wednesdays if you can, though: the special only lasts from 5 – 7 p.m.

PARTICIPATING BARS AND RESTAURANTS

There are tons of bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Sips. They are the following:

1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge

1518Bar and Grill

Aki Japanese Fusion and Sushi Bar

Aldine

Amuse

Aqimero

Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center

Bank and Burbon

Bar

Bar Bombon

Bar-Ly Chinatown

Bareburger

Bellini Grill

Blue Duck on Broad

Boxers

Bru Craft & Wurst

BurgerFi

Butcher Bar

Byblos Restaurant and Bar

Capriccio Cafe and Bar

Caribou Cafe

Charlie was a sinner.

Chima Brazilian Steakhouse

Chops Restaurant

City Tap House Logan Square

Con Murphy’s Irish Pub

Cooperage Wine and Whiskey Bar

Craftsman Row Saloon

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Devil’s Alley

Dilworth Park Cafe

DuJour Cafe & Bar

El Azteca Uno

Field House

Fine Palette

Finn McCools Ale House

Franky Bradley’s

Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant

Giovani’s Bar and Grill

Gran Caffe L’Aquila

Harp & Crown

Howl at the Moon

Indeblue Bar & Restaurant

Independence Beer Garden

Irish Pub

James

Jane G’s

Ladder 15

Lair KTV Karaoke Bar & Lounge

Las Vegas Lounge

Liberty Bar & Grill

Mace’s Crossing

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Marathon 16th & Sansom

Marathon 19th & Market

Max Brenner

Milkboy Philadelphia

Misconduct Tavern

Moriarty’s

Nomad Roman

Opa

Pogano’s Market & Bar

Pennsylvania 6

Sampan

Sky Philadelphia

Smith’s Restaurant & Bar

Smokin’ Betty’s

Spice 28

Square 1682

SUGA by Susana Foo

Tavern on Broad

Tequilas Restaurant

The American Pub

The Bards Irish Restaurant

The Black Sheep

The Cafe at 2011

The Raven Lounge

Tiki

Time Restaurant

Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill

U-Bahn

Uptown Beer Garden

Urban Farmer

Vango Lounge & Skybar

Veda Modern Indian Bistro

Vesper

Vintage Wine Bar

Woody’s Bar

Wrap Shack Kitchen & Bar

Yakitori Boy

Check the Center City District’s website for a full list of participating establishments.

Connect: Follow @CCDSips on Twitter for updates and info.

