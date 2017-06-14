2017 Guide To Philadelphia’s Center City Sips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City Sips is back at it again with just the thing to help you vibe out this summer in the City of Brotherly Love.
THE BASICS
What: All summer long, 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Center City Sips present a happy hour special that runs throughout the summer months. Participating bars and restaurants are offering $5 cocktails, $4 wine, $3 beer and half-priced appetizers.
When: This year’s Sips start on Wednesday, June 1st and runs through September 28th. Make a prompt exit from work on Wednesdays if you can, though: the special only lasts from 5 – 7 p.m.
PARTICIPATING BARS AND RESTAURANTS
There are tons of bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Sips. They are the following:
Aki Japanese Fusion and Sushi Bar
Balcony Bar at the Kimmel Center
Cooperage Wine and Whiskey Bar
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
Check the Center City District’s website for a full list of participating establishments.
