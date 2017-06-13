BREAKING: NO VERDICT: Jury In Cosby Trial To Resume Deliberations Wednesday

Philly Enters Competition For Who Has Best Tap Water

June 13, 2017 9:24 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Philadelphia Convention Center, Philadelphia Water Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A best of the best water taste test competition.

This week, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is playing host to American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Exposition.

And during that conference they held a competition between water utilities from 34 cities to see who has the best tap water.

“They’re looking for, that it’s pure tasting, that it has no odor, pretty much that it taste pure,” said Amber Wilson with the American Water Works Association

ALSO READ: Philadelphia Non-Profit Looks To Honor Community Fathers

She says the competition also gives water departments a chance to pick up better practices from each other.

“It’s a nice place to come together to see all the different kinds of water that’s throughout North America,” she said.

The Philadelphia Water Department failed to place in the top tier of water utilities.

Greeley, Colorado would take home first place.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch