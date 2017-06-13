Philly Enters Competition For Who Has Best Tap Water

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A best of the best water taste test competition.
This week, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is playing host to American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Exposition.
And during that conference they held a competition between water utilities from 34 cities to see who has the best tap water.
“They’re looking for, that it’s pure tasting, that it has no odor, pretty much that it taste pure,” said Amber Wilson with the American Water Works Association
She says the competition also gives water departments a chance to pick up better practices from each other.
“It’s a nice place to come together to see all the different kinds of water that’s throughout North America,” she said.
The Philadelphia Water Department failed to place in the top tier of water utilities.
Greeley, Colorado would take home first place.