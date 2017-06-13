PA Allows Controlled Substance To Be Grown For Science

BREAKING: NO VERDICT: Jury In Cosby Trial To Resume Deliberations Wednesday

June 13, 2017 9:37 PM By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hemp crop has been planted in Pennsylvania for the first time in decades.

The hemp plant is hard to distinguish from marijuana so they’re both controlled substances and not allowed to be grown in Pennsylvania according to Kris Nichols, chief scientist at the Rodale Institute.

Her organization has been given approval to plant a crop for study, because the hemp plant is so valuable.

“It produces very good fiber that can replace many of the plastic-type products that can also be utilized in paper products and in ropes and in clothing,” she said.

Nichols expects in time, it will be legal to grow again, and now scientists are trying to determine which of the new types and breeds would grow best.

