AG Shaprio: No Charges Against Wagner In Scuffle

June 13, 2017 9:00 PM By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The state attorney general’s office says there will be no charges filed as the result of a confrontation involving state senator Scott Wagner, who is running for governor.

Numerous reports described York County Republican state Senator Scott Wagner, who is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, confiscating the camera of a campaign video tracker who was recording him as he spoke to an estate planning group at a country club of which he is a member.

The DA of York County, where the early May incident occurred, saying he’s known Wagner for decades, referred the case to the attorney general.

The AG’s office released a statement Tuesday saying Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in consultation with local police, has exercised “prosecutorial discretion” and will bring no charges.

The statement also says while Wagner – as a public official – should have controlled his anger, “both men acted inappropriately.”

