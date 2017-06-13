WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools Close Early | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

NJ Ranks 8th In Nation On Quality Of Life For Kids

June 13, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey has ranked eighth in the nation for the quality of life it provides children.

According to a report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the state has competitive academic achievements and wide access to health care.

New Jersey ranked second best in the country in education and outperformed the national average when it came to preschool enrollment, high school education and test scores in reading and math.

However, the report found New Jersey is disadvantaged by the number of families that remain in poverty.

According to the report, the state saw a slight increase in the number of children living in high-poverty areas and children living at or below the poverty line from 2010 to 2015.

The state fell from seventh place last year.

 

