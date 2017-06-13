News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 13

Chris talks about Attorney General Jeff Sessions upcoming testimony, an update on the Bill Cosby trial, and the current status of Obamacare repeal and replace in the Senate. Chris talks with reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia, who is covering the Cosby trial for the Washington Post. Chris talks Senator Pat Toomey about the Senate’s effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

6:05 Roseanne is coming back to ABC after it’s debut 30 years ago and will attempt to speak to Trump voters.

6:19 Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify today in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 Election.

6:35 What’s Trending: Golden State Warriors, Diddy, Charles Barkley, Bruce Springsteen, Sam Panopoulos.

6:49 Ivanka Trump discusses her surprise of the level of viciousness in Washington D.C.

7:30 WPHT Promotions Director, Walter Kosc is on the road waiting to give away a pack of Omaha Steaks.

7:37 NBA Hall of Famer, Dennis Rodman is set to visit North Korea this week.

8:06 Alyssa Rosenberg of the Washington Post wrote an opinion story on corporations withdrawing financial support of Julius Caesar play.

8:18 Senator Chris Coons believes that the Republicans in the Senate are working in secret to replace Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Covfefe, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, Golden State Warriors, Diddy.