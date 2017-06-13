Millville High School’s Buddy Kennedy Drafted By Arizona Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local high school baseball player’s dream has come true.

Millville High School’s Buddy Kennedy was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Kennedy was selected one pick before the Phillies.

The Millville native is the grandson of former Philadelphia Phillie Don Money and trains with Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

Kennedy told CBS3 on Monday that he has been waiting for this moment since he was 5.

“It will be shocking, breathtaking,” Kennedy said. “I’ve worked since I’ve been 5 years old to get to this point in my career, and get a professional team to call me and say, ‘You know we’re going to pick you.’

“It’s honestly going to be — I’ll have no words to describe it. I might be sitting there, just wow.”

The third baseman hit .493 during the season.

Kennedy is ranked in the top 100 high school players by Baseball America.