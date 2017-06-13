WEATHER ALERT: Record Breaking Heat | Students Treated For Heat-Related Issues At Graduation

Michael Irvin Calls Sexual Assault Allegations ‘Heinous, False’

June 13, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Michael Irvin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS) — Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is speaking out about the investigation into sexual assault allegations against him in Florida.

The NFL Hall of Famer is accused of drugging and assaulting a 27-year-old woman at a Fort Lauderdale hotel in March.

Last week, police closed its investigation and turned the findings over to the State Attorney’s Office.

“This has been the most difficult thing my family and I had to endure, to have to live through this heinous, false allegations,” said Irvin.

The State Attorney’s Office says its investigation remains active.

