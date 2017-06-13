Philadelphia Non-Profit Looks To Honor Community Fathers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northwest Philadelphia non-profit is celebrating community dads tonight at its 20th annual Fatherhood Awards and Holiday Reception because these fathers, beat the odds.

The Father’s Day Rally Committee will honor fathers Wednesday who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect and nurture their children.

Dads like Christopher Black who was shot in the face after confronting the man who robbed his 16-year-old son.

“God puts on his shoulders what he thinks we can handle,” he said.

ALSO READ: Non-Profit Helps Homeless Youth Find Success With Music Program

Mike Miller is a North Philadelphia father of three.

He says his life changed when his younger brother was killed in a shooting near 2nd and Allegheny.

The loss made him the leader of his family; and he made a decision.

“Aside from the anger and the rage, the biggest take away was to be a better father for my children,” he said.

Miller now owns his own digital advertising agency and he’ll be among the dads honored at the African-American Museum.