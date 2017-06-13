Train Like A SEAL: One Of The Toughest Physical Tests Around

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 13, 2017 11:06 PM By Alexandria Hoff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Think: Navy SEALs ‘Hell Week’, but narrowed to one day and modified to test athletically-inclined civilians rather than the world’s most elite soldiers.

That’s the “Hesco BONEFROG Challenge,” the only obstacle course race that is owned and operated by Navy SEALs.

This Saturday the 8 mile run and 3 + miles of SEAL-style obstacles will be coming to the racetrack field in Englishtown, New Jersey.

A portion of proceeds raised goes to support the family members of killed or injured Navy SEALs.

“So far we have raised over $90,000 for them,” said Brian Carney, BONEFROG Challenger founder.

To put your own skills to the test at Saturday’s event, CLICK HERE.

 

More from Alexandria Hoff
