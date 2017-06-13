Hallahan Girls High School Students Leap Into Summer At Logan Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at J. W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School ended their school year Tuesday by taking the traditional plunge into the fountain at Logan Square.

When the school bell rang at 12:08 p.m. a collective roar went up inside, as the doors of the school swung open and out poured the entire student body.

ALSO READ: Two Sides Inch Closer To Finally Getting Teachers Contract: ‘The Needle Is Moving’

Like a herd of buffalo. Well, dainty buffalo. They stampeded down 19th street.

Police stopped traffic at the intersection so the screaming mob of girls could cross and jump into the Swann Memorial Fountain.

Now THIS is how tou celebrate the end of the school year. #Hallahan pic.twitter.com/28QmLenApO — Paul Kurtz (@kurtzpaul) June 13, 2017

“I feel like this is the best part of Hallahan,” said Sophomore Elizabeth. “The fountain jump is something we look forward to all year round.”

CHOP’s Pediatric ICU Celebrates Half-Century Milestone

“It symbolizes us jumping into the next year so we’re going from Sophomore year to Junior year,” said Junior Jennifer. “And you feel this sisterhood and the bond as everybody runs down and jumps into the fountain together.”

It’s a tradition unlike any other, and it’s decades-old.