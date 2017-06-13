2 Students Treated For Heat-Related Issues During High School Graduation

WARRINGTON, Pa (CBS) — Two students had to be treated for heat-related issues during their high school graduation ceremony.
The Central Bucks School District says two students had to leave the Central Bucks South graduation due to the heat.
They were treated on the scene and their issues are not considered serious.
The graduation ceremony started at 4:15 p.m. on the school’s campus.
Due to the excessive heat, the school district provided an air-conditioned auditorium at the high school to be open for people to watch the live stream of the graduation ceremony.
The temperature hit 96 degrees in Philadelphia, setting a record for June 13.