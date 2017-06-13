WEATHER ALERT: Record Breaking Heat | Students Treated For Heat-Related Issues At Graduation

2 Students Treated For Heat-Related Issues During High School Graduation

June 13, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Central Bucks South graduation

WARRINGTON, Pa (CBS) — Two students had to be treated for heat-related issues during their high school graduation ceremony.

The Central Bucks School District says two students had to leave the Central Bucks South graduation due to the heat.

They were treated on the scene and their issues are not considered serious.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

The graduation ceremony started at 4:15 p.m. on the school’s campus.

Due to the excessive heat, the school district provided an air-conditioned auditorium at the high school to be open for people to watch the live stream of the graduation ceremony.

The temperature hit 96 degrees in Philadelphia, setting a record for June 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope Raises More Than $6.5 Million!
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch