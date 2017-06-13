Money Being Raised For Epileptic Boy To Get Service Dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Riley Carty appears to be just another 12-year-old enjoying what life has to offer up to this point.
But Riley is not your average preteen as he suffers from a rare form of epilepsy so severe that he has multiple seizures, multiple times a day, according to information provided by a GoFundMe page.
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia medical staff had to perform brain surgery because of Riley’s condition, according to the site.
His surgery was considered a “cautious” success as it reduced the amount of seizures Riley suffered in a given day.
For Riley to live a more normal life like his peers, he would need a service dog that could detect his seizures, according to the GoFundMe page.
The goal has been for $35,000 to help find and train such a dog for Riley. As of 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, there is only $350 in funds.
Riley lives with his mother, Jennifer Carty, who is an EMT in Camden, and his sister, Dana Carty, according to the site. They are seeking the public’s help in raising the remaining funds for the service dog.
For more information on how to donate money, visit the GoFundMe page.