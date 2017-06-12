NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 06.12.17

June 12, 2017 5:14 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump

3pm – Pres. Trump’s first cabinet mtg.; liberals who want to use the 25th amendment to remove the President; Sen. Chuck Shumer’s fake video mocking the President’s cabinet meeting; new coal mine opens in PA; does anyone care about the Cosby trial?; Philly ex mob boss gives thoughts on fighting terrorism

4pm – 9th Circuit Court’s stay of Trump immigration executive order; high school student’s yearbook picture altered to omit Trump t-shirt; Father’s Day outings with the kids

5pm – Comey the serial leaker?;

