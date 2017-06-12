WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools To Close Early TuesdayHeat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

Troopers Rescue 2-Year-Old Boy, Puppy Accidentally Locked In Hot Car

June 12, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey State Police

HAMMONTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State troopers rescued a young boy and a puppy after they were accidentally locked in a hot car.

New Jersey State Police say the incident happened over the weekend in the Batsto Village in Hammonton Township.

Police say the grandmother secured her 2-year-old grandson and her puppy in the backseat of the car, and when she went to get her keys, she noticed them on the passenger seat.

The woman frantically called 911 after realizing they were locked in the vehicle.

Police say Troopers Jacob Sherry and Steven Hodge then arrived on the scene. When they saw the child was sweating due to the heat, Hodge told the grandmother he would have to break the car window.

After Hodge broke the window, Sherry removed the child and dog from the car.

The child was placed in an air-conditioned police car as they waited for EMT.

When EMT arrived, they determined the child was not in distress and that his vital signs were normal.

