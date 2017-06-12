Troopers Rescue 2-Year-Old Boy, Puppy Accidentally Locked In Hot Car

HAMMONTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State troopers rescued a young boy and a puppy after they were accidentally locked in a hot car.

New Jersey State Police say the incident happened over the weekend in the Batsto Village in Hammonton Township.

Police say the grandmother secured her 2-year-old grandson and her puppy in the backseat of the car, and when she went to get her keys, she noticed them on the passenger seat.

Study: Food Tastes Better, People Eat More When Alone

The woman frantically called 911 after realizing they were locked in the vehicle.

Police say Troopers Jacob Sherry and Steven Hodge then arrived on the scene. When they saw the child was sweating due to the heat, Hodge told the grandmother he would have to break the car window.

After Hodge broke the window, Sherry removed the child and dog from the car.

The child was placed in an air-conditioned police car as they waited for EMT.

Teacher Suspended After Pro-Trump High School Yearbook Photos Altered

When EMT arrived, they determined the child was not in distress and that his vital signs were normal.