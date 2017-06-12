The Dom Giordano Show | June 12

9am- After a student led campaign, a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker will be given to the site of the 1985 “MOVE” bombing in Philadelphia.
9:20am- Donald Trump slogans and logos were removed from several class photos featured in a New Jersey high school’s year book.
9:35am- Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon took veiled shots at President Trump during her Tony acceptance speech.
9:40am- During Russell Vought’s confirmation hearing to become deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested that Vought would be incapable of carrying out the duties of his office because of his Christian faith.
10am- Megyn Kelly sat down with Alex Jones in an interview that is scheduled to air on June 18th. She referred to Jones as a “conservative” and a “libertarian.”
10:20am- Today marks the 1 year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
10:30am- Jim Jenkins joins the show to talk about Flag Day and his goal to see 10,000 American flags flying in Philadelphia.
10:40pm- Could Texas’ transgender bathroom bill prevent Jerry Jones and the city of Dallas from hosting the 2018 NFL Draft?
11:20am- The defense has rested in the Bill Cosby assault trial. Cosby did not testify.