Summer Work Productivity Boosted By Perks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you wish you could leave work early some days to head to the beach? Or maybe start your day a little later?

You’re not alone.

Office Team found 39 percent of workers surveyed wanted want more control of their schedules.

Stephanie Naznitsky, said “I think that the workforce today wants to have the flexibility of making those choices on their own.”

But 30 percent of employees would settle for “leave early Fridays.”

According to Stephanie Naznitsky, regional manager with the staffing company Robert Half, letting employees start the weekend earlier can be a simple perk.

“This perk doesn’t cost anything and you often find that during the week, the teams are getting things done even quicker because they know they’re gonna be leaving earlier,” she explained. “And if they have deadlines, they’re gonna get it done.”

But there are also some “negative behaviors” companies report this time of year, such as poorly planned vacations, employees sneaking in late or leaving early, or being mentally checked out and unexpected absences.

“That does happen,” Naznitsky said. “You get what you call summer fever and more than a third of HR managers surveyed feel workers are less productive in the summer.

But the folks at Robert Half say there are simple ways companies can keep employees happy and engaged: having ice cream parties, letting employees dress down or holding tropical days.

Just don’t reveal too much!

“I mean if it’s a theme day, have some parameters around it but have fun with it,” Naznitsky said. “You want people to have fun when they come to work in addition to doing a great job.”