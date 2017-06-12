NJ High School Investigating Why Pro-Trump Yearbook Photos Were Altered

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A school district in Monmouth County is investigating why pro-Trump yearbook photos were altered.
Two students at Wall Township High School wore clothing with the President’s name, but the Trump references did not appear in the yearbook.
“I’m like, wow that’s kind of crazy. Two things against Trump in a way,” said Wyatt Dobrivich-Fago.
The investigation also includes why a quote from Trump that a student submitted for the yearbook was not included with her photo.
“I sent it in on time, everything was good and I checked my email to make sure it was on time and everything, and it wasn’t there,” said student Montana Dobrivich-Fago.
The students’ families plan to meet with Wall Township High School’s principal this week.
The township’s school superintendent says there’s nothing in the dress code preventing students from expressing their political views.