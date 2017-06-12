News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 12

Chris talks about President Trump stating that James Comey is a leaker, Bill Maher’s interactions with Ice Cube on Real Time, and the upcoming Jeff Sessions testimony and draining the swamp.

6:03 Former ESPN reporter, Britt McHenry comes to the defense of recently fired PHL 17 staffer Colleen Campbell after her profanity laced viral tirade.

6:19 President Trump states he did not ask former FBI Director James Comey to pledge loyalty to him and alluded there may be tapes.

6:25 Sen. Feinstein believes Congress should probe whether former Attorney General Loretta Lynch provided coverage for Secretary Clinton during her email investigation.

6:35 What’s Trending: Pittsburgh Penguins, Tony Awards, Jimmy Carter, President Trump, Adam West, Disneyland.

6:49 Chris remembers the late Adam West who died June 9th.

6:51 Ice Cube tells Bill Maher on Real Time about the pain caused by the “n-word”.

7:02 Chris discusses what modern musicians will have best lasting power decades from now.

7:20 Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee this week.

7:27 A report has stated that former FBI Director James Comey will be offered $10 million for Trump vs Clinton book.

7:36 Chris talks about the importance of term limits and the swamp environment.

8:00 President Trump talks about FBI Director James Comey being a leaker.

8:19 A billboard on the Schuykill Expressway reads “Research Flat Earth”.

8:22 Philadelphia adds black and brown stripes on the LGBTQ flag.

8:25 Sharia Law protests take place across the world this past weekend with counter-protests.

8:35 What’s Trending: Wonder Woman, The Mummy, Adam West, Katy Perry, Tony Awards.